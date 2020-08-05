Mt. Pleasant, WI Author Writes Tell-All Book
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoyal Della Jane's Journey of Life: Uncensored, a new book by Della Jane Buckley, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Royal Della Jane's Journey of Life Uncensored, author Della Jane Buckley brings a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders moment of real talk, filled with entertaining stories, profanity, and ruthless humor. This manifestation is a refreshing slap in the face for all of us, so that we can start to lead more contented, grounded lives.
When she first wrote the book in February 24, 2010, Della Jane had all her real experiences included but the publisher wanted them removed because they were a Christian publisher. She had included profanity and very unpleasant vulvar experiences. Over the past ten years, her friends taunted her about not telling the full story of her life's experiences. So, after many years of debate and agony, she came to the reality of what the hell, just tell the unadulterated truth. Della Jane's mother would always say, "Bitch, just tell the truth." So, in the author's own words: "Here's the real deal. I know this is going to be a shocker to the entire community and particularly the church community, but I want to put this out there. This version might help save a life."
About the Author
Della Jane Buckley is the seventh child born to the late Deacon Andrew Jackson and Ora Bell Johnson Buckley. Della Jane accepted the Lord as her savior at the age of twelve. She is the mother to Yusuf, Tiffany and Tyrone. Della Jane is a licensed and ordained minister at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorship of Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby. She received a BA in Mass Communication from University Wisconsin-Parkside. She received clergy training from Bible Institute of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Racine, Wisconsin, under the instruction of Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby, MA, BA. Della Jane is the Founder/CEO of the Daughters of Zion Ministry.
From past experiences with poverty, isolation and loneliness, Della Jane learned to take advantage of different circumstances to rise from the ashes like a phoenix with renewed determination to walk out her preordained destiny. As the seventh child out of fifteen children, Della Jane came into her unique personality early on, which became the driving force for many of the decisions made as a teen and young adult. Della's journey, although a tortuous path, led her ultimately to become an ordained minister and founder of the Daughters of Zion Ministry. Through this anointed ministry, Della Jane has embraced her destiny and finds great joy in passing on the wisdom acquired over the years to help young women and men find their rightful place in society.
Royal Della Jane's Journey of Life: Uncensored is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0509-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
