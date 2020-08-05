Skokie, IL Author Publishes Book for Alzheimer's Patients
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFurnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure, a new book by Sid Weiskirch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure is written to provide hope to Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers. Outlining a possible cure that has eluded many for years, biofeedback could help these patients get their lives back-and it's free.
About the Author
Sid Weiskirch is ninety years old and does not have Alzheimer's disease. He has used biofeedback exercises for sixty years to stop migraine headaches. He is a retired marketing professional with a four-year degree in marketing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. In his spare time, he enjoys playing table tennis.
Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0465-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us