Skokie, IL Author Publishes Book for Alzheimer's Patients

Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure, a new book by Sid Weiskirch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure is written to provide hope to Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers. Outlining a possible cure that has eluded many for years, biofeedback could help these patients get their lives back-and it's free.About the AuthorSid Weiskirch is ninety years old and does not have Alzheimer's disease. He has used biofeedback exercises for sixty years to stop migraine headaches. He is a retired marketing professional with a four-year degree in marketing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. In his spare time, he enjoys playing table tennis.Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0465-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com