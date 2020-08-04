Covington, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Pamp Vol. 1, a new book by Jamal Deon Heflin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Pamp Vol. 1 is a preview into the wild, pirate-like dreams of Pamp Pears. This series will show you how important bonds are, and what you can accomplish when you fully believe in yourself and others.
About the Author
Jamal Deon Heflin has been interested in writing since he was a small child, poetry and music mostly. From 14 to 22 he has been perfecting his craft enough to feel comfortable to storytell. Although his childhood was stripped away, at 25 he still finds solace in his imagination, and The Adventures of Pamp, is a representation of his discipline and deliverance to carry on with his future.
The Adventures of Pamp Vol. 1 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0071-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
