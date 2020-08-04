Columbus, IN Author Publishes Observations on Life
August 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPonce's Primer Handbook for Quality Life Maximization, a new book by John E. Richardson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Having recently retired and achieving octogenarian status, Ponce reflected on the reasons so many of his contemporaries had either passed away, or were experiencing less than the "golden years" they had expected. Ponce organized his experiences, observations and conclusions into this handbook, to assist individuals - of all ages - to successfully navigate through the obstacles they will encounter in pursuing quality life experiences… and maximizing them.
About the Author
Based upon his own life experiences, John E. Richardson created a surrogate narrator, "Ponce", to present the primer – in recognition of the vast number of individuals throughout history, who sought to improve the quality of their lives, i.e., Ponce de Leon, 16th century explorer who searched for the Fountain of Youth.
Ponce's Primer Handbook for Quality Life Maximization is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0161-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us