Ames, IA Author Publishes Political Parody
August 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fat Rat with No Hat, a new book by Dr. Fakeneuss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the familiar rhythm of The Cat in the Hat, The Fat Rat with No Hat chronicles the dark side of a Fat Rat (Don LaCon) as he invades the sanctity of our home with his arrogant, ignorant, and boorish behavior. On full display in this parody, the Fat Rat revels in his violent, racist, misogynistic, greedy, and deceitful approach to life and leadership.
While Dr. Fakeneuss focuses our attention on the excesses of the Fat Rat, he also unveils an uncomfortable truth about all of us.
Dr. Fakeneuss is not a real doctor.
The Fat Rat with No Hat is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0626-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
