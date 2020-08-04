Grovetown, GA Teacher Publishes Debut Novel
August 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough Children's Eyes, a new book by Sarah Brittany Sandbach, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ever wondered what it would be like to see the world through the eyes of children? Through Children's Eyes was inspired by Sarah Brittany Sandbach's first-grade students. Through countless unforgettable moments in the classroom, Ms. Sandbach developed an idea that might share these same thoughts with the world. Whether it is hopping on furniture because the floor is lava or building forts to read under, children have the right idea when it comes to viewing the world. The life we live is full of inspiring people and blessings; though it can sometimes be over-shadowed by situations that block that perspective.
About the Author
Sarah Brittany Sandbach's love of writing has followed her since she was very young. After winning first place in the Young Georgia Author's contest in elementary school, she knew she needed to continue this path. She attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, where she fell in love with the idea that she could write as well as do what she felt she was truly called to do: teach. After graduating with an Early Childhood Education degree, Ms. Sandbach started her career as a first-grade teacher. It was in this classroom she thought to share the idea that most adults do not have the opportunity to experience each day and often forget to see the world through the eyes of children.
Through Children's Eyes is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0252-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
