Miami, FL Priest & Author Publishes Teachings
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGo Ye Into the Postmodern World and Preach the Gospel to Every Creature, a new book by Rev. Robert M. Vallee Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dealing with rhetoric, preaching, spirituality, food, and film, Rev. Robert M. Vallee, Ph.D's story is sure to educate you on many different topics. Such advice and lessons will be useful to those inspiring to be preachers, speakers, or just a general audience who is interested in spirituality and religion.
About the Author
Rev. Robert M. Vallee Ph.D is a Roman Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Miami. He was ordained on May 16th, 1987. Vallee has served in many parishes in the Archdiocese. He is also chaplain to Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami. Vallee is head of the philosophy and theology departmets at St. John Vinney College Seminary. He holds a Licentiate in Philosophy, a Master's degree in Theology, Divinity, and Psychology, and a Doctorate in Philosophy. Vallee also enjoys music, cooking, art, dominoes and word etymologies.
Go Ye Into the Postmodern World and Preach the Gospel to Every Creature is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2339-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
