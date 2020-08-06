Fairfax, VA Author Publishes Multicultural Romance Novel
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sweetheart Combo!, a new book by Hala Amer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sweetheart Combo! takes place in a hospital in New York City. Dr. Rajeev and his best friend, Dr. Nader, boldly unveil the romantic relationships' dilemma for Americans of Non-Western origins. The issues of inter-cultural marriages are explored in a uniquely thought-provoking style and with a compelling plot.
When Rajeev becomes a New Yorker by heart, he gets emotionally attracted to a charming American surgeon who works at the same hospital. While in love with Lucy, Rajeev is strongly tied to his folks back in India. He suddenly finds himself pulled between two strong cords in opposite directions. Sooner or later, he must choose only one from these two opposing powers.
Will either of the doctors pick the sweetheart of his dreams, or will they settle for the traditional "Sweetheart Combo" arranged by the family? What will influence their decisions, and what sacrifices will inevitably be made? Find out in this human journey about how many of us get stuck in a cultural jam.
About the Author
Hala Amer is an author and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Cairo, Egypt. As a child, her family cherished literature and encouraged reading. Together, they expressed themselves through reading and writing poetry. Hala works as a project manager for a corporation and lives with her husband and children in Fairfax, Virginia.
Lear more about the author and novel at https://www.halaamer.org.
The Sweetheart Combo! is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0673-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
