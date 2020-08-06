London, UK Poet Publishes Second Book
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEurope: mise en scene, a new book by David Carrigan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
mise en scène is David Carrigan's second book of poetry, and a narrative extension of his first work Panormus. In Europe, the poet challenges the themes of stability and change, and explores the role of prophecy and its influence on our lives and will. Europe confronts the reader directly on aspects of the modern European identity but it doesn't prescribe, allowing space and a conclusion for the reader to draw within the reflections of history, and mythology. In this special edition both Europe and Panormus are presented together for the first time.
About the Author
David Carrigan is an artist with a cosmopolitan heritage. Although born in the United States, he spent most of his formative years in New Zealand. After literary and drama studies in New Zealand, he completed his university education in London. Since then he has worked and travelled widely throughout Europe. He lives, writes and works between his beloved cities of London and Palermo.
Europe: mise en scene is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0567-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
