Fun, Balancing Act for Players of Endless Games' New Dropsy Card Game
August 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsEndless Games today announced the nationwide availability of its latest card game, Dropsy.
In this new game, all you have to do is get three of the same color. Sounds like a pretty simple card game, until Endless Games turned it into Dropsy, the game where players have to hold their cards in some unusual ways while trying to get their three of a kind.
In Dropsy (MSRP $6.99 for 2 or more players 8+) players take turns drawing cards to try to get three of the same color. However, instead of discarding cards, players have to hold them in the manner directed on the card. Cards can command players to hold cards under their chins; on top of their heads; back of their hands; between their fingers; under their arms, and more odd positions. If a player "Dropsy" their cards, they have to start all over again trying to get the three-of-a-kind again.
The silly new game, designed by renowned game inventor, Howard Tarnoff, was originally conceived in 2004 under the title, "Don't Drop Your Draws." Brian Turtle, VP of Sales and Marketing for Endless Games, explained, "The game went through some design and graphics changes since it was presented in 2004. We've made it a quick and easy, affordable game that can deliver fast laughter which is always our goal, but may be particularly beneficial to people right now."
Dropsy is one of the latest in Endless Games' line of cool card games that already includes Red Light Green Light 1-2-3, The Name 5 Card Game, Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Jr. Card Games, and the Wheel of Fortune and Wheel of Fortune Junior Card Games.
About Endless Games: Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of the Endless Games team and partners is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn and offer "Endless" play value to all people. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Endless Games
203-292-6280
