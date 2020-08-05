San Francisco Bay Area Recording Artist, Sable Winters Unveils Namesake Ecommerce Fashion Store SableWear.com
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWALNUT CREEK, CA, August 5, 2020 – Sable Winters, an American a singer-songwriter, recording artist, and filmmaker, announced today, the unveiling of her e-commerce website, SableWear.com. The quietly developed online shopping website offers unique curated collections and branded women's fashion, accessories and beauty products. The brand's store name SableWear™, fuses Ms. Winters' first name "Sable" with a play on words "ware" and "wear". It's in the namesake, and not to be confused by or associated with a store or brand that focuses on the sale of animal fur, such as the mammal known as sable. The store is primarily all things esthetically pleasing to the sensibilities of Sable's persona and individual style. The site delivers a curated collection of classic and on-trend accessories, including handbags, sunglasses, and belts. The line will also offer a SableWear™ brand assortment of unique and sexy under garments, new world fashions, and beauty products, to be announced in the autumn of 2020 for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.
SableWear.com will not neglect the realistically important curvy demographic. The brand is in collaboration with up-and-coming designers to bring fashion forward full-figured clothing to the marketplace. Our buyers are charged with the task of discovery by scouring out to procure the best quality, most affordable 1X, 2X and 3X merchandise in distribution, to include day and evening wear, hosiery, shapewear, and attractive full-cup support bras.
Apart from the online store, promotional efforts will meet customers where they are, employing social media shopping and disruptive marketing tools and resources. SableWear™ will also inject value-based women's apparel, including bohemian chic, black to white tones, lingerie, waist to cross-body bags, and stylish sunglasses into multiple grassroots shopping platforms. Namely, the popular Shopify and StoreEnvy e-commerce platforms.
Examples of our planned deployment for 2020/21 promotional and marketing:
Social Media by the Numbers
Sources:
1. https://www.statista.com/statistics/248168/gender-distribution-of-pinterest-users/
2. https://www.statista.com/statistics/248074/most-popular-us-social-networking-apps-ranked-by-audience/
3. https://www.emarketer.com/chart/227803/us-social-referral-share-ecommerce-sites-by-platform-q1-2019-of-total
4. https://www.adweek.com/digital/pinterest-adds-several-new-ways-for-pinners-to-shop/
Buyer and Community Experience
SableWear.com also integrates on-brand customer and fashion forward influencer partner generated content to inspire its base. Shoppers may also share posts of themselves wearing SableWear.com designs and finds on social media platforms such as Pinterest and Instagram, using the hashtag #SableWearStyle.
The ecommerce store uses 256-bit encryption for a secure shopping experience. In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, our shoppers can with confidence, discover and purchase in-stock items from the safety and comfort of their homes or mobile devices. All major credit cards are accepted, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover. Customers may also use their PayPal account. Alternatively, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Bitcoin and CashApp will become available methods in Q4 of 2020.
About SableWear™: An extraordinary thing happened on the way to growing up as a creator. A deferred dream of becoming of a fashion designer gave way to raising a family. The brand is the brainchild of Sable Winters, a singer/songwriter, recording artist and filmmaker, who was educated in early life not only as a skilled singer, but also as a fashion designer. Now, with all the stars aligning, the genesis of the SableWear™ brand is culminating to a commercial brand. www.SableWear.com
About Sable Winters: A film and music producer, singer-songwriter and recording artist who is a San Francisco Chapter voting member of the Recording Academy (The Grammys); and two-time nominee for a seat on the Board of Governors 2005-2007 (singer) and 2007-2009 (songwriter). She also volunteers on its Membership and Political Advocacy Committees. www.SableWinters.com
For more information about SableWear.com, the brand, or its founder, please contact Kitty Jarvis at 415-449-1886 or email at owleye@publicist.com
Contact Information
Sable Winters
SableWear
415-449-1886
Contact Us
Sable Winters
SableWear
415-449-1886
Contact Us