Lewes, DE Author Publishes Memoir
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourneys of Hope and Reality: A Memoir, a new book by Russell C. Notar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Journeys of Hope and Reality: A Memoir, author Russell C. Notar's international work experiences on behalf of cooperatives, gives readers an in-depth look at world events which took place in the 1990's. Through his experiences, he gained a new perspective on what is really important in life – providing hope and aid to those who need support and assistance.
About the Author
Notar became Executive Vice-President of the Credit Union National Association, which continued his commitment to introducing cooperative financial assistance in the United States and overseas. Later, he was named President & CEO of the National Cooperative Business Association and Cooperative Business International, a trade subsidiary. He traveled extensively, assisting in the development of cooperatives throughout the world. Notar resides with his wife, Ellen, in Lewes, Delaware.
Journeys of Hope and Reality: A Memoir is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0505-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
