Fisher Rushmer Attorney Eric R. Elms Presented Award from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOrlando, FL - Fisher Rushmer, P.A. congratulates attorney Eric R. Elms on receiving The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division's Kathy Bishop Most Distinguished Board Member Award. This lifetime achievement award was presented to Eric for his dedication and involvement in community and law-related activities.
The award is voted on by fellow Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors and is named after a former Young Lawyers Division Governor, Kathy Bishop, who exemplified leadership, dedication, and engagement year after year for the Board and its constituents.
The Kathy Bishop Most Distinguished Board Member Award honors a governor who the board considers could be the President of the Board based on:
The Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of The Florida Bar has over 26,000 members made up of lawyers age 36 and under, as well as new Florida Bar members for the first five years. The YLD is engaged in numerous programs that benefit The Florida Bar, young lawyers, and the general public.
"I speak for all of the attorneys and staff at Fisher Rushmer, P.A. to say how proud we are of Eric for achieving this prestigious lifetime award," said John E. Fisher, firm shareholder. "Eric is a valued attorney at our firm and is committed to our clients and our community, ensuring that they always receive outstanding legal counsel."
Eric is a shareholder at Fisher Rushmer, P.A. and practices primarily in the areas of personal injury and insurance litigation. He has been listed as a Rising Star in the area of Civil Litigation Defense since 2015, has a Martindale-Hubbell's "AV Preeminent" Rating since 2017, and has been routinely recognized by the Florida Supreme Court for his pro bono work since 2014.
About Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
The Orlando law firm of Fisher Rushmer, P.A. has been providing quality legal advice and services to clients in Central Florida and throughout the entire state since 1984. At Fisher Rushmer, P.A., clients are served by attorneys, not case managers, so you will receive the highly-skilled representation that you need in a cost-conscious manner. Recognized for excellence year after year, Fisher Rushmer, P.A. continues to be a top-ranked law firm throughout Florida, providing the resources of a large law firm with the personal touch of a smaller firm.
