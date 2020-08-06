Jefferson City, MO Author Publishes Book on the Bible
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPaul's Book to the Romans: Commentary and Outlines, a new book by Clyde R. Garriott B.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Paul's Book to the Romans: Commentary and Outlines is a schematic arrangement of the text of Apostle Paul's Book of Romans by paragraph, sentence, clause, phrases, and words, designed to help readers better understand his teachings.
About the Author
Clyde R. Garriott B.D. was born and raised on a farm in rural Missouri. While serving in the U.S. Army, he came to know the Lord as his Savior, and after completing his service, he enrolled at Bob Jones University, where he completed his Bachelors of Arts and Bachelors of Divinity degrees. He began serving the Lord as chaplain at the Missouri Department of Corrections and as a pastor at several churches. He retired in 1993 after 30 years of service.
He was married to Jacqueline, his wife, for over 50 years. Together, they raised three children in the rural Missouri area, where he serves and is active at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City.
Paul's Book to the Romans: Commentary and Outlines is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8270-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
