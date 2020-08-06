Lebanon, NJ Author Writes Children's Novel
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMommy Chicken and Her Babies, a new book by Helmut Hoeflinger, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mommy Chicken and Her Babies is a story of the author as a young boy experiencing a special moment of kindness and love on his childhood farm.
About the Author
Helmut Hoeflinger immigrated to the United States from Germany when he was ten years old. He lives in central New Jersey with his wife, Dorothy, and enjoys the outdoors, photography, spending time with his four granddaughters, and is a competitive marksman shooter in various disciplines.
Mommy Chicken and Her Babies is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0569-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
