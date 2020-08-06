Newark, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Pizza for Dogs, a new book by M. Annette Mehringer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Buddy the dog, disappointed by his master's rule that there's "no pizza for dogs!" wishes to be human. Can his friend the mouse help him see his worth and convince him he's perfect, just the way he is?
No Pizza for Dogs focuses on turning disappointment into optimism, for an optimistic perspective and attitude can get you through any of life's let downs. Even if you can't always see it, everyone has a purpose, so never despair over or reject who you are. Take pride in yourself and all your unique abilities. You are perfect, too!
About the Author
M. Annette Mehringer was an avid reader from a young age and has always possessed a passion for writing. Even greater than her love for books is her love for animals, which is rivaled only by her love for her family, without whom she fears her head would forever be lost in the clouds. She adores music and movies, taking pride in her extensive collections of each, and has a fascination with cartography.
No Pizza for Dogs is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0022-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us