Warminster, PA Author Writes New Fiction Novel
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTotal Fluff, a new book by Nancy Pryzbilowics, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Total Fluff is the ultimate fictional dog story. Follow an abandoned dog who is found and cared for by three children. Will their parents let them keep the dog?
Join Sarah, Bobby, and Billy as they attempt to care for a new species of family member. But who abandoned the dog and why? Learn the answer to this mystery and more as you read on. Incorporating humor and satisfying America's love of pets, Total Fluff covers lessons in friendship, parental guidance, and responsibility.
About the Author
Nancy Przybylowicz has had many works previously self-published, including Application For Manhood, The Forgotten Five, On The Rise, and My Teapot Life. She enjoys working in retail, gardening, reading, and making crafts. In her childhood she had a German Shepard mix named Tulip, and a Calico cat named Kissy. She has cared for three society finches, her favorite bird, that were bred in captivity. She credits her love of animals to her mother, Anne, who inspired her to write the story and gave her the experience with pets that helped form material for the story.
Total Fluff is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0366-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
