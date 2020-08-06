Read the advance praise for Harvey Kubernik's book, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," now also available in a Kindle Edition
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDr. James Cushing, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, English and Literature professor (ret.), writes "Rock is the gift of sound and vision, and Harvey Kubernik's Docs That Rock is the essential guide to the history of rock on film. Kubernik's been doing his homework on this subject for fifty years; he knew everyone, spoke to everyone, and got them to tell stories they never told anyone else. We learn how Steve Binder made The T.A.M.I. Show happen in 1964 and helped save Elvis' career in 1968; we hear Murray Lerner giving the details of filming Hendrix at the Isle of Wight in 1970, and we even dig into the backstory of Shindig! Perfect for film and cultural studies classes, Docs That Rock gives a rich context to movies you thought you knew all about."
Roger Steffens, author and Reggae scholar, wrote "Not only does Kubernik reveal his choices for the greatest music films of all time, but he gives us the background, challenges, discoveries and excitement inherent in these visual treasures, taking us into the dressing rooms, the cutting rooms, the theaters and the auditoriums, speaking with the prime creators of the form. An absolute must-read for anyone who loves popular music and its secret histories."
And photographer Heather Harris writes "The studios, the music companies and Madison Avenue pay big bucks for intellectual understanding of their products. What these products represent … helps sell the singularity of them in crowded realms. Harvey can toss off these split-second analyses about every other sentence in casual conversation and even make you laugh at the same time with some heretofore never imagined juxtapositions. So imagine the glorious outcome of his concerted research efforts added to his extraordinary insights about music and film. Harvey's books are the unique culmination of both in whatever topic he addresses."
Author and music historian Harvey Kubernik served as Consulting Producer on the 2010 documentary Troubadors, directed by Morgan Neville, and this year Harvey served as a Consultant on the Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time documentary directed by Alison Ellwood, which debuted in May on the EPIX/MGM television channel. With rock, pop and soul-oriented documentaries appearing on streaming platforms, and with DVD and Blu Ray releases more popular than ever, Harvey Kubernik's Docs That Rock, Music That Matters in-depth exploration of the music documentary world is both fashionable and fascinating.
Visit the Otherworld Cottage Books and DVD catalog to learn more about "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," or view its Table of Contents. To stay up-to-date on Harvey's many ongoing and entertaining activities, visit Kubernik's Korner.
The trade paperback book and Kindle digital edition are both sold on Amazon. Publishers desiring review copies should contact info@otherworldcottage.com.
