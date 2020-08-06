Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Great Adventure of Robbie the Rock, a new book by Roy Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Great Adventure of Robbie the Rock is a children's tale that even adults can enjoy. It contains the magic and imagination that children thrive on, but has the theme of love and friendship that adults can relate to. Robbie the Rock is an epitome of children's innocence.
About the Author
Roy Scott…, a father and husband from Iowa, has had many different jobs and life experiences that have influenced his collection of children's books. Robbie the Rock is his first character, but there are many more to come.
The Great Adventure of Robbie the Rock is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5041-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
