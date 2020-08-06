Cleveland Heights, OH Author Publishes Art History Book
August 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsClaes Olderburg and Coosje van Bruggen: Kansas City's Shuttlecocks, a new book by Edward J. Olszewski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Claes Olderburg and Coosje van Bruggen: Kansas City's Shuttlecocks is a study of the commission and vicissitudes of a project by the world-renowned sculptors Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen for a major art museum and a public setting. The controversy that the commission initiated presented a challenge to explain a misunderstood work of art in an attempt to confirm the rightness of its acceptance. It is important for the reader to appreciate how artists resolve conflicts, how modern art functions, and to understand something of the cognitive issues undertaken by collaborative artists in the creative process.
About the Author
The author, a native of Detroit, retired as Emeritus Professor Art History at Case Western Reserve University 2010. He pursued graduate degrees at the University of Illinois (chemistry) and the University of Minnesota (art history). He is the award-winning author of more than a dozen books on such topics as Italian Renaissance art treatises, Master Drawings, Vatican tomb sculpture, late Baroque Roman architecture, and scores of wide-ranging scholarly articles and reviews on the sculpture of Praxiteles, Donatello and Pollaiuolo, Michelangelo's drawings, Italian Mannerist architecture, caricature drawings, Goya's portraits and Black Paintings, drawings by Degas, and Picasso's Blue Period. He is completing a critical study and translation of Giulio Mancini's "Considerazioni sulla pittura" of 1621, and a project involving infrared reflectance spectroscopy and X-radiation studies of easel paintings by Raphael.
Claes Olderburg and Coosje van Bruggen: Kansas City's Shuttlecocks is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $59.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0077-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
