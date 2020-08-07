King County, WA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret of Pandooma, a new book by Topher Kaler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When you're born in space, life is anything but normal. It's hard enough navigating the complexities and challenges of relationships, teamwork, problem-solving, and self-discovery as young adults. Now add out-of-this world adventures, life-and-death battles, amazing discoveries, and harrowing escapes- with no adults! -and, chances are, you've just joined the crew of a ship evacuating a dying planet.
Join Samantha, Bobby, John Paul, Gunther, Robin, and Alexandra on their fantastical adventures throughout space to solve a riddle that is thousands of years old.
Fresh and ready for adventure, this group of ambitious young adults quickly learns that while planet life has its share of challenges, it's nothing they can't accomplish together.
About the Author
Topher Kaler resides in Washington, where he lives with his wife and two children and works as an engineering professional. He is an avid martial artist with training in multiple disciplines.
His children and a love of science fiction, history, mythology, space, and reading inspired The Secret of Pandooma, the first book in a series that follows a group of young adults as they learn about themselves, about self-reliance and self-discovery, and about the importance of working together.
The Secret of Pandooma is a 284-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0812-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
