Strongville, OH Author Writes Epic Fantasy Novel
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuest for Revenge, a new book by RLK, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co.
James is devoted and loyal-to his wife, to his friends, and most importantly to the crown. As a Musketeer, he upholds the most admirable values. But when faced with heartbreaking betrayal from the person he least expected, James is forced to decide what-and who-matters the most to him. In Quest for Revenge, RLK presents a story of loyalty, love, and honor, and leaves the reader wondering what is to come at every turn.
Quest for Revenge is a 510-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0764-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
