Crestline, CA Authors Publish Children's Book
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlbert Aardvark Finds the Zoo, a new book by Paula and Robert Firth and illustrated by B.C. Firth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the adventure of Albert Aardvark, he provides a fun and joyful learning experience for children and their parents! They will learn all about different animals and the climates they inhabit.
About the Authors
Paula and Robert Firth live in the mountains and enjoy hiking, bicycling, and gardening.
Albert Aardvark Finds the Zoo is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0520-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
