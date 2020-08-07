Denison, IA Author Publishes Poetry
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThoughts Simply in Poetry, a new book by John R. Neumann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
John R. Neumann's collection, Thoughts Simply in Poetry, touches on the vast array of emotions and thoughts that travel through the mind. Love, loss, and philosophy all manifest within this collection. Poems range the subjects of the human experience, from the joy of family to the heartache of dementia. Page-to-page is a unique, inspiring read. Like a great exhale, Neumann compiles the thoughts and emotions that are so tangled in our minds, and expresses them for readers, simply and in poetry.
About the Author
John R. Neumann was born and raised in Iowa-the country's heartland. He had an idyllic childhood, filled with memories of his two brothers and parents. They filled their time with sports, fishing, hunting, traveling, and enjoying time together as a family. Having experienced the Great Depression, his parents instilled in the Neumann brothers to reach higher and go beyond what was expected. They also encouraged their children to seek higher education which they could not, and inspired John to write.
Neumann is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in physical education. He later received an M.A. from Northwest Missouri State University in history. He taught history and social studies for twenty-seven years. He was also an active sports coach during that time.
Now retired, Neumann enjoys college sports, watching old movies, traveling, walking, sharing time with friends, and of course, thinking and writing.
Thoughts Simply in Poetry is a 112-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6361-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
