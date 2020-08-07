Jenison, MI Author Publishes Poetry
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNostalgia and a Daydream, a new book by Rhonda K. Fitzsimmons (r.k.f.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nostalgia and a Daydream is a collection of eloquent poems written by Rhonda K. Fitzsimmons (r.k.f.). Rhonda writes from a "space between nostalgia and a daydream" with the intent to connect individuals and cultures through the timeless language of poetry.
About the Author
Outside of writing Rhonda K. Fitzsimmons (r.k.f.) has worked in the non-profit setting for over a decade helping to support refugees, displaced families, and children in foster care. She has witnessed many emotions from those whom she has encountered through her work over the years that transcends into her poetry. Her words come from a personal place yet they express the longing, understanding, seeking, hoping, loving, and losing we all experience as humans.
Nostalgia and a Daydream is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0640-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us