Richmond, VA Author Writes Novel About Sisterly Love
August 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Niyah and Kiyah, a new book by Vanessa C. Jordan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The journey two sisters share with each other every day creates memories that last a lifetime. Join Niyah and Kiyah on their adventures that will delight you in every way!
About the Author
Vanessa C. Jordan resides in Richmond, VA where she works as a nurse and contributing editor on Bittersweet Love Chronicles. Her compassion for people and caring for started at an early age. In her free time, Jordan loves spending time with her family, her church, cooking, music, and traveling. She is currently working on the continuation to The Adventures of Niyah and Kiyah.
The Adventures of Niyah and Kiyah is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0523-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
