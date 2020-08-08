Warrenton, VA Author Publishes Book on Peaceful Thinking
August 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Gentle: Ten Ways to Bring Peace to Yourself and Others, a new book by Donald Gallehr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Be Gentle teaches simple lessons that will hopefully inspire the reader to bring peace to this world. Developed through years of meditation, Gallehr has found a way for people to live more gently on this earth and to coexist with others peacefully.
About the Author
Donald Gallehr teaches composition and non-fiction writing at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. His research interests focus on learning beyond the cognitive and its application both in and out of the classroom. He is the recipient of the 2008 Teacher of the Year award and lives with his wife Ceres in Northern Virginia.
Be Gentle: Ten Ways to Bring Peace to Yourself and Others is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0791-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
