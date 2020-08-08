Leavenworth, KS Author Publishes Poetry
August 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThings I Know: 19 Poems, a new book by Ltc Robert Rogers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Things I Know: 19 Poems are a reflection of the experiences of Army Ltc Robert Rogers, celebrating the good times and remembering the challenging times. Read the poems, and see if they don't reflect some of your own experiences.
About the Author
Ltc Robert Rogers is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who has experienced war, life challenges, and lots of fun times. He has a masters degree in speech and has been awarded a number of Army decorations, including a Silver Star for his combat role in Vietnam.
Things I Know: 19 Poems is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2051-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
