Wellesley, MA Author Publishes Musing of a Grandfather
August 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandpa's Newsletter, a new book by Popa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Twenty-five years ago, when Popa was blessed with two grandchildren within a month, he started writing Grandpa Newsletter as a way to communicate information to the family concerning the activities of the grandchildren. Over time it morphed into a letter that is sent via email once a month. The topics vary from those that will educate to those that will stimulate a discussion.
Grandpa's Newsletter is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0214-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
