Pleasant Prairie, WI Author Publishes Non-Fiction
August 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe New Circus, a new book by Charles Knutter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to the circus, where the Elephants and Donkeys continually vie for the role of ringmaster, rising to new levels of absurdity. Who can reign if not them?
About the Author
A self-employed, life-long student of history from the history rich state of Wisconsin, Charles Knutter offers a satirical attempt at deciphering and confronting the overall confusion and misreading of the U.S. political story and the resultant election of Donald Trump.
The New Circus is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0097-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
