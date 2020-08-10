El Paso, TX Author Writes Autobiography
August 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Man, Two Cultures, Two Gods, a new book by Edward Games, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Edward Games has traveled most of the USA and Europe, had a Catholic education, is a Navy Vietnam veteran and was part of the Apollo 11 recovery team. He also graduated from University of Texas El Paso.Games has 28 years experience in the social service field and worked some interesting part-time jobs, from a concierge to a truck driver. He is bi-lingual, bi-cultural, and speaks 40% French and 40% Italian. Games is also working on a children's book about a boy looking at the USA from the outside and thinking that he could be the President.
One Man, Two Cultures, Two Gods is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6510-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
