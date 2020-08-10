Hollywood, FL Author Publishes Powerful Poetry Collection
August 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTranshumance's Blood, a new book by Daniel Fanfan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Transhumance's Blood is a book written with words and images that ebullition your heart. It is impossible to read this poetic and romantic work without a make out movement from the heart, or without of a discerning higher release of emotion. The poet intimates a fantastic communication' conjugation with the nature, the love one, and life' passion which grab readers' attention from deep inside. The poems are empathetic, sensitive, and beautiful. Daniel Fanfan expresses his dream of a paradisiacal world where faith would be the energy booster. A Loving desire floods through the pages, because love represents a common denominator. With that being said, it is your turn, prospective readers to encounter the secret of these poems that vibrate like a twelve strings guitar. The author, Daniel Fanfan is a great artistic personality, he sings, he plays music and composes.
Le sang de la Transhumance est un livre écrit avec des mots et des images qui ébullitionnent le Coeur. Impossible de lire cette oeuvre à la fois poetique et romantique sans sentir le Coeur qui bouge sans ressentir une avalanche d'emotion. Le poète distille avec un souffle particulier son intimité avec la nature, l'être aimée, et la passion de vivre. Le texte est empathique, sensible et sublime. Le poète communique le rêve d'un monde paradisiaque ou la foi serait le moteur qui fournit l'energie. Le désir amoureux n'est pas absent; l'amour étant un denominateur commun. A vous, prospective lecteurs et lectrices de découvrir le secret de ces poemes qui vibrent comme une guitare à douze cordes. L'auteur, Daniel fanfan est un artiste complet, il chante, joue de la musique et compose.
Transhumance's Blood is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0442-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us