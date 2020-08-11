Spring, TX Author Publishes Book of Humor
August 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Lightning Bolt of Laughter, a new book by Paul W. Tastad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Lightning Bolt of Laughter is a collection of jokes, phrases, quips and puns that will keep you laughing. With the author's observations, trademark wordplay, and comic world-view, A Lightning Bolt of Laughter will be sure to brighten reader's days!
About the Author
Paul W. Tastad was raised on a farm in South Dakota. He has been a school counselor, bookstore manager, social studies teacher, and drug counselor for sixteen years in the Houston Public School District. He and his wife, Brenda, now live in a Houston suburb where they are both retired. His hobbies include working at sports gyms so he can try out his latest joke, reading cozy mysteries, and helping with his ten grandchildren. Tastad is also the author of Bellyful of Laughs, More Bellyful of Laughs, and Laughter that Will Lift Your Spirits.
A Lightning Bolt of Laughter is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9157-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
