Winchester, TN Author Publishes Poetry
August 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWind in the Woods, a new book by NOBODY KNOWS and YOU KNOW ME, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wind in the Woods is a collection of poetry meant to inspire the reader.
About the Author
NOBODY KNOWS and YOU KNOW ME is a retired doctor and general surgeon who practiced for over thirty years. He was a surgeon in the Army for the first twelve years of his career. He grew up with a wonderful, loving family in St. Petersburg, Florida, studied medicine in Virginia, and has lived in Tennessee for the past twenty-four years.
He believes in America, Individuality, Freedom, and Liberty.
Wind in the Woods is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2008-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
