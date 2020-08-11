CATS Technology Solutions Group Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

× Email CATS Technology Solutions Group

AUGUST 11, 2020: CATS Technology Solutions Group has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.Channel Futures is pleased to name CATS Technology Solutions Group to the 2020 MSP 501.In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity."For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."Ten MSP 501 special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel on September 8 – 10. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.BackgroundThe 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.About CATS Technology Solutions GroupCATS Technology Solutions Group is a single-source managed IT provider of all the Business Technology solutions you need. Whether you want us to work as your IT department or simply support your current staff, we offer the agility you need to succeed in today's ever-changing marketplace, boosting your company's productivity while saving you money.About Informa TechChannel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.MEDIA CONTACT:Allison FrancisEditor, Channel Futures & Channel PartnersEditor, MSP 501Suggested Social Media Accounts and Hashtags to Leverage• Facebook: @ChannelFuturesMSP501• Twitter: @MSP_501• LinkedIn: MSP 501 Group• Instagram: @MSP_501• #MSP501• #501er