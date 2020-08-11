Westland, MI Author Publishes Political Book
August 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Electoral College for Patriots, a new book by Town Crier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A large number of State legislators have sworn an oath to the U.S. Constitution. Have they violated that oath by upholding State laws that bind the votes of Presidential Electors? Is this an unconstitutional practice that could give life to the National Popular Vote Compact? The Federal legislators who also swore an oath have allowed this to transpire, why? This book's creation was sparked by an online debate about whether or not the NPV Compact stands up to Constitutional scrutiny. The author researched historical Facts and discovered more alarming questions. Are there Federal laws governing Federal elections? Do the words of your state laws clash with the U.S. Constitution? Which set of laws is supreme? Can a compact affect states not signed on to said compact? Who will win this online debate? What is the Supreme Court's opinion? It is our responsibility as U.S. Citizens to have this knowledge lest we suffer from the lacking of it.
About the Author
The author is a U.S. Navy Veteran of Desert Storm. He is a patriot with a love of liberty and concern for his country. He considers himself a Town Crier who is continuing his sworn oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America by sharing these important discoveries. He believes that we are all on this journey together as U.S Citizens. Will We Go as 1 nation united or Will We Go All divided?
The Electoral College for Patriots is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2392-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
