Rochester, NY Author Writes Final Installment in Sci-Fi Series
August 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSun Rise Sun Set: Twin Towers, Outer Realm Adventure, a new book by JK Griffin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"With great wealth comes great responsibilities" resonates as the Kelly's continue to mesmerize with their spontaneity incorporating the twin tower buildings into their empire. The final chapters exasperate to retribution when Sean and the G'lani twins discover modern intervention with gems introducing diamonds as a form of new technology: diamond fuel storage units.
Futuristic fantasy, the Kelly's of G-Company embrace their fate encountering extraterrestrial life-forms while space-mining for diamonds. Romance, mystery, suspense, and family drama dazzle with interstellar deceptive actions from an international vantage point deep in the outer realm.
About the Author
JK Griffin, author of the Sun Rise Sun Set saga which includes New Dawn and Promise Land completes his trilogy with the final book, Twin Towers, Outer Realm Adventure.
Sun Rise Sun Set: Twin Towers, Outer Realm Adventure is a 772-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0329-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
