MARKETPLACE SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES MEIFY – THE FREE PERSONAL BRAND THEME FOR SHOPIFY
August 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAugust 11, 2020 (BARRIE, Ontario) | Marketplace Solutions, an expert Shopify Development Partner, headquartered in Barrie, Ontario, has just announced the launch of their premiere Shopify Theme concept, MEify - the first and only free personal-brand-enhancing theme for Shopify.
MEify is a hybrid between a social media profile and a personal e-commerce website, turning influencers, bloggers, artists, consultants, business coaches, and executives into independent e-commerce sellers. By allowing anyone to create a personal online store without any coding, design, or Shopify skills required, MEify is the first Shopify theme to help users both show off and monetize their personal brands.
"MEify allows anyone with a personal brand to consolidate their content, products, and services into one expertly designed digital experience," says Lukas Henderson, Founder & CEO of Marketplace Solutions. "We have enabled users to take control of their online brand presence and personal information through this free solution for Shopify with optimized tools to help sell, blog, influence and earn in a professional and direct format."
A hand-picked group of influencers, bloggers, and e-commerce experts were involved in the initial UX/UI design stages of MEify to provide unique guidance on features that users of this theme would love and benefit from the most.
"The MEify theme for Shopify is not your average social media profile. This is me, online," says Victoria Claire, professional influencer and Founder of the Trendfluence agency in Toronto, Ontario. "MEify offers the most powerful tools that I have seen for enabling influencers, bloggers, and other personal brands to promote their content & directly engage and grow their following."
The MEify theme is free to download, with plans to add enhanced and extended features into the MEify Pro version-to be released on the Shopify App Store later in 2020. The MEify Pro version will allow users to monetize their content by selling advertising space on their MEify Pro website.
The theme has now moved into Beta phase, where users can apply to use the free template before its full public release. Those who are interested in signing up for the Beta launch can do so at MEify.io.
Marketplace Solutions Group Inc. is a privately held Canadian company and e-commerce sales and marketing platform providing ecommerce solutions for brands around the world. As industry leaders in Shopify Theme design, e-commerce development, digital marketing, and Amazon management, Marketplace Solutions helps companies become e-commerce enabled to sell more online.
