Maplewood, MN Doctor & Author Publishes Medical Book
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFunctional Anatomy and Physiology for the Busy Paramedics or EMTs, a new book by Dr. Nyonbeor A. Boley Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The goal of this text book Functional Anatomy and Physiology for the Busy Paramedics or EMTs is to provide medical students with a very useful framework for learning and understanding anatomy and physiology of the human body for immediate application.
About the Author
Dr. Nyonbeor A. Boley Sr. is a Harvard trained physician and global clinical research scholar with additional degrees from the Johns Hopkins University (MSc Bioscience Regulatory Affairs/Clinical Development of Drugs and Biologics) and MGH Institute of Health Professions (MSc Clinical investigation with emphasis on the genetic basis of hypertrophy cardiomyopathy). He served as clinical research coordinator at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He served as health officer at the Boston VA Medical Center, has served as adjunct instructor of Anatomy and physiology at Quincy College in Quincy, Massachusetts, and has served as academic counselor at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Currently, he serves as principal investigator of special projects, sponsored by the National Institutes of of Health (NIH). Dr. Boley lives in Roseville, Minnesota, with his wife and three children, and enjoys reading and watching African football.
Functional Anatomy and Physiology for the Busy Paramedics or EMTs is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $75.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9277-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
