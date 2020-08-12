Williamstown, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Have One Friend and He Is a Bee, a new book by Beth Hummel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Have One Friend and He Is a Bee is a heart-warming children's story about a caterpillar who sometimes feels lonely, like many of us do. But he reminds us that although we may feel we are so different from others, it turns out we may have more in common than we think!
About the Author
Beth Hummel is mother to four beautiful children. She tries her best to be a part of family and community outings. She loves to write short stories, poems, blogs, or just in her diary.
Currently Beth lives in Williamstown, NY.
