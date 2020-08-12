How The Eames Lounge Chair Became An Icon Of Midcentury Home Design
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThe Eames Lounge Chair featured by Manhattan Home Design remains an outstanding option on the market for various reasons. The most important of them is probably the fact that this Eames Lounge Chair replica carefully respects all the details of the original product presented more than 50 years ago. Much more than a faithful Eames Lounge chair reproduction, it's a very high-quality product, manufactured according to the traditional standards according to which the original piece has been produced for decades. Most of this Eames Lounge Chair replica is manufactured manually, and the materials used are carefully selected to guarantee the delivery of a product at the height of the most demanding buyers.
The Impact of a Legendary Design
In the mid-twentieth century, many famous designs appeared on the market and began to gain popularity as this trend grew and gained increasing acceptance. The "Mid-Century Modern Style" as it has been known ever since, became a style that even to this day remains the favorite of many professional interior designers, decorators, and common users across the globe. The Eames Lounge Chair is not only among the most famous chairs in history, but also one of the best-selling pieces of furniture. The Eames Lounge Chair is currently present in millions of homes and offices around the world. The Eames Lounge Chair reproduction has been in continuous production since it was first presented on television in 1956 on the Arlene Francis program before a national audience.
The Eames Lounge Chair became such a famous design that it has appeared in mass productions for film and television such as the series 'Gossip Girl','Dr. House', 'Cougar Town', 'Frasier', and various films such as 'Tron: Legacy', 'Iron Man', 'Click', 'Hope Springs', among others. Naturally, hundreds of people fell in love with the Eames Lounge Chair and, in a short time, everyone wanted to have an Eames Chair replica in their living room, balcony, garden, and even their bedroom and office area. The Manhattan Home Design's Eames Lounge chair replica includes multiple leather finishes, high-density cushions, and imported veneers. It's a modern Eames Chair replica that, at first glance, doesn't differ from the final result that its designers Charles and Ray Eames took several years to complete.
A Store With Attractive Season Deals
In addition to the Eames Chair replica, the summer and autumn offers of this store include pieces by other famous designers such as Isamu Noguchi, the Castiglioni brothers, Hans Wegner, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Finn Juhl, among other remarkable figures within this trend. Products can be purchased on the official website of the page and are delivered to the door of the buyer's house. The store distributes the Eames Chair replica and its other products to any part of the national territory. For more information, you can visit www.manhattanhomedesign.com for details and to review Eames Lounge Chair reproduction features, check the price, and look for other information.
