Pennsylvania Author Writes Religious Book
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Truth and Understanding of God's Word, a new book by Gene Arthur, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this powerful text, Gene Arthur analyzes biblical scripture from the authorized King James version of the Bible in order to aid the reader in gaining a better understanding of God's plan for us, and how Satan continues to interfere. The beginning pages of his book will focus on the first six chapters of Genesis as an understanding of these chapters is paramount to grasping the rest of the Bible. Read on and gain a greater understanding and love for The Word of God, our Father.
About the Author
At the time of writing, Gene Arthur is 78-years-old. He has been married to his loving and forgiving wife for 57 years. Arthur has studied God's word for over 30 years.
The Truth and Understanding of the Word of God is a 398-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0311-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
