Waterbury, CT Author Publishes Religious Book
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPredicting Success in Completing the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, a new book by Laurence F. Aucella, Ed.D, Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Predicting Success in Completing the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults regards the process of RCIA, the process by which one becomes a convert to the Roman Catholic Faith. It also contains valuable history about Christianity and how it has evolved over the centuries that will aid in nourishing the faith and increased the knowledge of both new converts and life-long Catholic. This book is dedicated to the memory of Sister Dorilda Flynn of the Sisters of Saint Anne, Anna Maria College.
About the Author
Laurence F. Aucella, Ed.D, Ph.D has always loved God and His Holy Catholic Church while still respecting all religions. He has been an altar server for most of his life and as a Eucharistic minister at various parishes, though primarily at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury. Currently, he is a candidate for the sub-diaconate at Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church. He attended Catholic schools for twenty years from elementary school through graduate school. He has worked as a school counselor for nearly thirty-five years in the public school system and as an adjunct instructor at various colleges since 1985. He has degrees in education, educational and developmental psychology, counseling, statistics, research, and measurement, but views his studies in theology the most rewarding. It has provided spiritual nourishment and knowledge of the Christian Catholic faith.
His hobbies include book collecting, reading, and writing as well as statistical and research methodology. Furthermore, he loves to walk, pray and watch sports.
Predicting Success in Completing the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0460-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
