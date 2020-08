Corporate Finance Associates Advises Trinity Hunt Partners in Acquisition of Juris Medicus

× Email Corporate Finance Associates

Corporate Finance Associates (CFA) a leading middle-market mergers and acquisitions firm, announced it initiated and acted as financial advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners in its recent acquisition of Juris Medicus, a full-service medical expert sourcing and case management company based in San Antonio, Texas. CFA Managing Director and Principal, Roy Graham commented, "it was a pleasure bringing together two great organizations that will work together to enhance Juris Medicus's already outstanding growth potential".Juris Medicus is a comprehensive provider of injury related litigation support services which includes case management and medical expert sourcing that covers more than 50 different medical specialties and sub-specialties. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For additional information on Juris Medicus, visit www.jurismedicus.net Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Since its inception, Trinity Hunt has raised funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $775 million. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com Corporate Finance Associates is a major investment banking services firm, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. From project inception to completion, a senior principal guides each client through every challenge, advocates on their behalf, and leverages CFA's experience and extensive resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com