Corporate Finance Associates Advises Trinity Hunt Partners in Acquisition of Juris Medicus
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, CA – Corporate Finance Associates (CFA) a leading middle-market mergers and acquisitions firm, announced it initiated and acted as financial advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners in its recent acquisition of Juris Medicus, a full-service medical expert sourcing and case management company based in San Antonio, Texas. CFA Managing Director and Principal, Roy Graham commented, "it was a pleasure bringing together two great organizations that will work together to enhance Juris Medicus's already outstanding growth potential".
About Juris Medicus
Juris Medicus is a comprehensive provider of injury related litigation support services which includes case management and medical expert sourcing that covers more than 50 different medical specialties and sub-specialties. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For additional information on Juris Medicus, visit www.jurismedicus.net.
About Trinity Hunt Partners
Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Since its inception, Trinity Hunt has raised funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $775 million. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.
About Corporate Finance Associates
Corporate Finance Associates is a major investment banking services firm, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. From project inception to completion, a senior principal guides each client through every challenge, advocates on their behalf, and leverages CFA's experience and extensive resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
949.305.6710
