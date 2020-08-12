Mobile, AL Author Publishes Memoir
After going to the doctor for a standard sore throat, Priscilla Ann Perkins-Perreault-Daw suffered from a strange reaction to the medicine she was prescribed. After explaining to her doctors that there was something wrong, Priscilla was just told to continue taking the medication.
With no one believing that she is suffering from an actual reaction of some sort, Priscilla's doctors dismiss her symptoms and told her she was suffering from a nervous breakdown. This book shares her true story and how she overcame this challenge.
About the Author
Priscilla Ann Perkins-Perreault-Daw resides in Mobile, Alabama.
