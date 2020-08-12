Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Expands Global Presence With New Offices in Europe Paris and Lisbon Two of Three New CFAW Locations
August 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCorporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a global middle-market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce its continued global expansion with the opening of three new offices in Europe including Paris, France and Lisbon, Portugal.
Franck da Silva, the founder of Aenon Corporate Finance is pleased to have Aenon become part of CFAW. Aenon/CFAW offices in Paris and Lisbon provides management consulting services, mergers and acquisitions advisory services and equity and debt financing to business owners in a broad range of industry sectors. Mr. da Silva has assembled a strong team of advisors with 50+ years collective experience working with domestic and international clients on advisory and M&A projects.
"CFAW's new offices in Europe further expand our global footprint, allowing us to provide our clients local representation with global reach, " said Jim Zipursky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFAW. "Franck has a world class team with a wealth of M&A experience. We are very pleased to have them join CFAW."
About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide
Founded in 1956, CFAW is a leading investment banking firm, with offices in the USA, Mexico, India, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Kingdom providing middle-market companies with a wide range of M&A, financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us