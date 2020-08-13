InsuranceHotline.com and Carpages.ca Renew Partnership
August 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsTORONTO – AUGUST 13, 2020 – InsuranceHotline.com and Carpages.ca are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership. The agreement helps ensure Canadian consumers who are looking to purchase a new or used vehicle can seamlessly find the best rates for auto insurance at the same time through their digital platform.
The two companies entered into a partnership in August 2019 with a commitment to providing Canadian motorists with easy access to compare auto insurance quotes for the vehicle they are interested in while shopping on the Carpages.ca website. Carpages.ca utilizes an integration of InsuranceHotline.com's free-to-use online auto insurance quoting tool giving consumers an edge in finding the best insurance rates when shopping for high-quality new or used vehicles.
"Canadian consumers want to find what they're looking for online with ease from trusted sources in real-time. Delivering an exceptional digital experience for Canadian car shoppers who are looking for the best rate on their auto insurance is the foundation of this partnership," says Leonie Tait, Vice-President of Marketing at InsuranceHotline.com. "We are delighted to extend our work with Carpages.ca, and we look forward to continuing to provide Canadians with access to compare auto insurance rates from top providers in one place."
"We've worked closely with InsuranceHotline.com over the past year to provide insurance quotes to customers shopping on Carpages.ca, and we've seen a high level of engagement from our audience," says Ben Mirecki, President of Carpages.ca. "As we renew our partnership, we're excited to find new ways to offer this service to our customers before, during, and after their vehicle purchase."
About InsuranceHotline.com
InsuranceHotline.com publishes rates from 30+ insurance providers so that Canadians can find the best insurance rates for themselves. Use the site to find the best rates on Auto, Home, Travel, Life and Commercial insurance. Headquartered in Toronto, InsuranceHotline.com is located at 360 Adelaide Street West, Suite 100, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1R7. @ihcom
About Carpages.ca
Carpages.ca, a division of Autopath Technologies Inc., is an online vehicle marketplace for Canadians. Vehicles advertised on Carpages.ca are listed by more than 1,300 licensed dealers across the country. To learn more about Buy From Home, visit Carpages.ca and click the Buy From Home banner. Participating dealers can be identified by the green Buy From Home badge.
www.carpages.ca, @carpages
For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact media@insurancehotline.com.
Contact Information
InsuranceHotline.com
InsuranceHotline.com
Contact Us
InsuranceHotline.com
InsuranceHotline.com
Contact Us