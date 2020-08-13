Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Religious Study
August 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTheodicy in the Christian Tradition: A History, a new book by Stephen Vicchio, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Theodicy in the Christian Tradition: A History is an examination of what is called the Problem of Evil. If God is All Good, All-Knowing, and All-Powerful, then why is there so much evil and suffering in the world? This book analyzes perspectives from Ireanaus, in the second century to two prominent thinkers in the late twentieth century, John Hick and Alvin Plantinga. Between these two chapters, views are examined from the fourth century to the nineteenth century.
About the Author
Stephen Vicchio is the author of two dozen books, including biographies, dramas, essays, history, and books on the Bible. Before retiring, he was Professor of Philosophy at Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore.
Theodicy in the Christian Tradition: A History is a 556-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0331-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us