Moreno Valley, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Noisy Bug, a new book by Faralyn Padilla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The noisy bug loves to laugh and play and sing. Listen carefully! Can you hear it?
About the Author
Faralyn Padilla is a self-taught artist, using pencil and paper to hone her craft and allowing her whimsical thoughts to guide her. She enjoys sharing her stories with children of all ages.
The Noisy Bug is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6250-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
