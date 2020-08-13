Alameda, CA Author Writes Collection of Short Stories
August 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsS'More Secrets: Sleepover Stories to Tell in Darkness, a new book by William A, Stricklin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William A. Stricklin's three volume series S'more Secrets preserves legendary tales and ghost stories he has told in darkness for over half a century. He has told these stories to children in the Cook Islands who called him Tusitala, to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sleepover friends. Throughout his travels worldwide, children have been enthralled by his fanciful spooky tales told in darkness around the campfire while toasting and eating s'mores. His favorite of these stories are right inside.
This volume is intended for children; it relays these spooky, scary stories to younger audiences with nothing to frighten them.
About the Author
William A. Stricklin is a Phi Beta Kappa scholar who earned his AB with honors at the University of California, Berkeley. He continued his education by obtaining a Doctor of Laws JD degree at Harvard Law School and cloak-and-dagger training at Fort Holabird United States Army Counterintelligence School learning Cold War spycraft.
S'More Stories: Sleepover Stories to Tell in Darkness is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6708-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
